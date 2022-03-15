Pep Guardiola Blames The Grass After Crystal Palace Vs Manchester City Ends In 0-0 Draw

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, played at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Monday night ended in a 0-0 draw, despite the fact that the reigning EPL champions dominated most of the match. Following the conclusion of the match, City head coach Pep Guardiola was quoted saying to Sky Sports that the team played well in a stadium with imperfect grass, which turned a lot of eyebrows. Meanwhile, following the draw, Jurgen Klopp’s side, Liverpool was provided with the chance of picking up the Premier League title with less than 10 matches left in the current season.

As reported by Metro, speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said, “I think they [Palace] played good. There are still many games to play, we have to win a lot of games but the way we played, there are no regrets about the team. We would have preferred to win of course but the game was well played. We played to win the game, we created more, the stats were there. The way we played was amazing in a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect, we were there all the time, we had a good game”.

More about the potential changes to Premier League 2021-22 standings

The fact that City were in a 13-points lead at the top of the EPL 2021-22 table two months ago, and they can drop to second in the standings the next time they play, makes the tournament worth watching. In the meantime, Crystal Palace became the second team to deny City from scoring at both home and away games in a season. Manchester United were the only team to do so during the 2020-21 season. However, City have been undefeated in 14 of their away games in the league, which is their longest such streak since December 2018.

Coming back to the match, City struck a total of 18 shots at the goal, out of which 4 were on target. Guardiola’s side also had 74% possession of the ball with over 747 passes. Despite the advantage of four points to Liverpool, City fear losing the top spot to the Reds as the latter plays two matches before City play their next game on April 2. Both teams will lock horns against each other at the Etihad Stadium on April 10. Manchester City have won 22 games, drawn four, and lost three games in the current season, season after playing 29 matches, and have 70 points to their credit. Liverpool, on the other hand, sit second in the standings with 20 wins, six draws, and two losses out of 28 games so far.

(Image: AP)