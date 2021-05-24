Pep Guardiola Breaks Down While Speaking About Sergio Aguero In Emotional Moment

An emotional Pep Guardiola was reduced to tears during Manchester City celebrations as he spoke glowingly on departing striker Sergio Aguero. The Man City legend will end his decade long stay at the club as the season draws to a close with his contract expiring in the summer. Aguero scored twice in his final Premier League game, which had Pep Guardiola in tears after the final whistle.

Sergio Aguero's farewell played out perfectly at the Etihad Stadium, with fans witnessing the sheer goalscoring penchant of their beloved legend. The Argentine did not start but came off the bench to score twice breaking a slew of records in his final appearance in England. The 33-year-old took his Premier League tally with Man City to 184 goals breaking Wayne Rooney's record for most Premier League goals with a single club in the process. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Guardiola was in tears after he spoke glowingly of the departing Man City legend.

The Man City boss said, "We love him so much. He’s a special person for all of us. He’s so nice, so nice. He helped me a lot. We cannot replace him, we cannot. They are many players we have had to discard like him, Joe Hart and David Silva, who have helped this club to be what it is. He showed his quality in 20 minutes". Aguero who is Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer has helped the club win five Premier League titles in his time becoming the league’s all-time leading foreign goalscorer. The Argentine international could make one final appearance for Manchester City in next weekend's Champions League final, where Pep Guardiola's side will look to win Europe's biggest prize for the first time against fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Guardiola's reaction and teary-eyed tribute saw him earn praise from pundits, with Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp suggesting that it shows that the former Bayern Munich boss really cares about his players. Guardiola has listed three Premier League titles now in the last five seasons, making him one of the most successful managers in Premier League history. The 50-year-old signed a new two-year deal with the club in November and claimed that his commitment might have brought stability and could have helped in their title charge. Guardiola will hope that his side can now lift the Champions League next weekend, a title that has eluded him since his win with Barcelona in 2011.

