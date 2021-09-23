Pep Guardiola Calls Premier League Substitute Rule 'ridiculous'; Says Players Uncared For

Manchester City may have thrashed Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 in their EFL Carabao Cup tie this week, but City boss Pep Guardiola was yet left frustrated after the match ended. The Spanish boss slammed the English Football Association (FA) and the Premier League for maintaining their stance of keeping three substitutes instead of five. All other top-flight leagues across Europe have continued to keep five substitutes instead of three.

Because of the congested fixture list of top clubs like Manchester City, several players have been injured. Ahead of the clash against Wycombe, City boss Pep had revealed names of four stars that are sidelined. The stars include John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko. With big games coming up against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool, it remains to be seen if these players will be fit in time for the games.

Pep Guardiola slams Premier League substitute rule

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola slammed the Premier League substitute rule and highlighted that there are injuries because England's football association does not care about the players. Speaking after the Wycombe Wanderers' game, Pep said, "That would be the best [five substitutions]. I’m not here to change anything for this country. All around the world we [football clubs] have five subs. We have three."

The Spanish boss continued his rant as he went on to say, "This is ridiculous. This is why there are injuries. Every three days a game, without any prep, no pre-season. Maybe one day the big bosses will explain why?" The Manchester City boss will be all the more unhappy considering the big games that are coming up in the next few days.

Manchester City's next three Premier League fixtures

Manchester City will travel to Stamford Bridge on September 25 to face Premier League leaders Chelsea before travelling to Paris to face European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain on September 28 in the UEFA Champions League. And that is not it, as the Citizens will then travel to Anfield on October 3 to face second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League.

As things stand in the Premier League standings, Pep Guardiola's side currently ranks in fifth place with 10 points (3W, 1D, 1L), three points behind leaders Chelsea.