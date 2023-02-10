Pep Guardiola Could Be Reunited With Lionel Messi As PSG Eye Move For Man City Manager

Paris Saint Germain is planning a sensational swoop of Pep Guardiola if the manager leaves Manchester City in the midst of turmoil. The reigning Premier League champions have been charged with more than 100 counts of financial breaches and it is very possible they could face possible sanctions in near future. An independent commission will now take over the investigation.

Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City for PSG?

Manchester City is under tremendous pressure following those allegations made towards the club. The Cityzens also lost their focus on the pitch as they lost to Tottenham Hotspur and they are not in a good position to defend the Premier League title crown. PSG has been one of the big spenders since their takeover by its Qatari owners as they already roped in the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

Guardiola signed a new three-year contract last year meaning if the manager is to honour his current deal he would have to stay in Manchester until 2025. The former Barcelona manager had already confirmed his intention of leaving City in the past if there is any FFP rule breach and PSG could take this opportunity to replace Christophe Galtier.

Despite dominating in the Ligue 1, their recent form hasn't been that kind and they also crashed out of the French Cup following their disappointing defeat against Marseille. The French club wants to cash in on Messi's relationship with Guardiola to bring in more success, especially on the European front.

They haven't been able to reflect their domestic dominance in the European competition and their sole aim would be to win the Champions League this time. With Messi reveling for the club, it would be a brilliant opportunity for the French giants to lift their first European title.

However, Manchester City issued a statement responding to the alleged FF breach.

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

"As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."