Pep Guardiola Expects No New Arrivals Or Departures For Manchester City This Summer

Manchester City seemed to have lost out on two vital signings this summer in the forms of Hary Kane from Tottenham who decided to stay at the club and Cristiano Ronaldo, who, in a spectacular few hours ended up signing for cross-town rivals Manchester United. However, according to City Head Coach Pep Guardiola, these kinds of things happen; he said that he does not expect any new signings to come in or any player to leave the club this window. He also said that the transfer window this time around was a bit odd and added that he has heard of Real Madrid making a big move this summer.

Speaking at a press conference before City's Premier League match against Arsenal, Pep said, "Right now, I don’t think so, but maybe it’s going to happen. Anything can happen, but my opinion is everything will finish like it has now and that’s good enough. I don't know what's going to happen, it's a mystery, the transfer window this season is so weird," Guardiola added. "There are really big issues; the English teams have done one or two signings. Perhaps the rumours are that Real Madrid are going to do something and I don’t know the rest," was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Manchester City pull out of race to sign Ronaldo, makes return to United

After a dramatic turn of events in the last 24 hours, Manchester United confirmed the re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a permanent transfer from Juventus. For the past day, it was reported that Ronaldo had agreed on personal terms with Manchester City, with the two clubs yet to agree on a transfer fee. However, things everything changed as they pulled out of the negotiations. The football megastar will be returning to Old Trafford after 12 long years and has won four Ballon d'Or trophies along the way.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had earlier said that his side could make a late move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner when City were still the frontrunners for landing his signature however, it was later reported that City had pulled out of the negotiations to sign the Portuguese superstar. While speaking to the press, Solskjaer said, "Ronaldo is a legend of the club, and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me. I didn’t think he'd leave Juventus. We've always had good communication, and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we're here."

(Image Credits: AP)