Pep Guardiola Explains One Area Where Manchester City Cannot Match 'masters' Liverpool

Even though Manchester City currently lead the Premier League standings by three points from second-placed Liverpool, City coach Pep Guardiola still believes his side can improve in one area that the Reds are 'masters' in.

The two clubs seem to be the likely contenders for this season's Premier League title as third-placed Chelsea appears to be slipping away, having dropped points in their last two games.

Pep Guardiola on Liverpool's quick attacks

While speaking to Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola said, "We cannot attack quicker. We are not Liverpool. They are masters at that, we are not. We don't know what we have to do with that. We know we have to drive, to drive, to drive and to play with the ball."

The Spanish coach's remarks are surprising as Manchester City currently lead the Premier League standings and have won the last eight consecutive games in this competition. Their last defeat came in late October when the Citizens lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace at home.

Pep Guardiola concerned about COVID situation

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Leicester City clash, Pep Guardiola urged supporters to wear a mask at all times and get vaccinated, as he went on to reveal his biggest fears regarding the COVID situation in the UK.

The Spanish coach explained,

"In the stadium, these people don't use masks, it's what surprises me the most. You go to the street, you go to big malls to buy presents for the family, and no one uses a mask. The people from the beginning say, the more protection you can have, it's hand sanitisers and this (a mask). People don't wear it and I'm surprised. In Spain, I think it is an obligation in outdoor places, so in the street you have to wear it. I think we should come back and start again. Vaccination, the booster, people have to decide, but hand sanitisers, social distancing and masks are the best way we can protect ourselves, our families and the rest of the people."

The COVID situation in the UK is a serious concern as the country has recorded over 1 lakh positive cases each day for the past four days.

