Pep Guardiola Explains Why Lionel Messi Is The Best He Has Ever Seen; 'He’s A Machine'

In a recent clip released of the newly released Manchester City documentary, Together: Champions Again, coach Pep Guardiola explained why he believes seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is the best player in the world. The documentary provides glimpses of what took place behind the scenes during the Citizens' 2021-22 Premier League title-winning season.

Pep explains why Lionel Messi is the best

While speaking in a clip of Manchester City's latest documentary that is going viral, Pep Guardiola can be heard asking his players, "Do you know why Messi is the best player I’ve ever seen in my life?" He then went on to answer the question by explaining using a past clip of a Citizens' play.

The Spaniard said, "And now, we pass the ball we take a look…When you pass the ball… attack here! You have to score the goals, guys! Messi passes the ball and goes in like a machine. He smells the goal! And you have to cross it and you have to arrive."

Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola formed one of the best partnerships at Barcelona during their four years together from 2008 to 2012. The two together won three La Liga titles, and two UEFA Champions League trophies, among several others. In total, they won 14 titles together.

Pep compared Messi to Michael Jordan

While speaking on a podcast for an Argentine newspaper earlier this year, Pep Guardiola said (as quoted by Barca Universal), "What does Messi mean? Everything, everything, Messi is like Michael Jordan. It’s like when Phil Jackson could feel that feeling that everything was flowing and there were no problems. I owe him a good bottle of wine to thank him for the contracts he allowed me to sign."

The Spanish coach went on to add, "We had an amazing group of players who helped him when we were together at Barcelona in those four years. There were a lot of stars at the right time and the right age for everyone, with Xavi, Carles Puyol and Andres Iniesta too. There was unique chemistry. Without Messi, we would still have won. But, would we have won so much? No, impossible."

Image: AP, Instagram@PSG