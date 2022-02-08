Pep Guardiola Gives Epic Reply To Man City Players' Night Out: 'Sad They Didn't Invite Me'

Reigning Premier League leaders Manchester City are all set to host Brentford in their forthcoming clash on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:15 AM IST on February 10.

Ahead of the game, videos have emerged of City players enjoying a night out in Manchester on their day off. When Citizens coach Pep Guardiola was asked of the same, he gave a hilarious response in return.

Pep Guardiola gives hilarious reply to Man City players' night out

As per the videos that emerged on social media, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez were filmed in Manchester City on Sunday evening, with some reports claiming that Grealish was rejected from entering a bar because of being 'too drunk.' While these claims have been refuted by the team, head coach Pep Guardiola was yet asked for his opinion.

In reply, the Spanish manager told reporters at his press conference, "I'm so upset because they didn't invite me. Next time, they can invite me hopefully. The video didn't show exactly what happened. Dinner together, sober with some mates, and some backroom staff." While no sanctions are expected to be taken against the players on this occasion, the 51-year old had previously dropped Grealish and Phil Foden after the two English stars were filmed on a night outpost their 7-0 win over Leeds United.

The trio of Grealish, Mahrez and Walker featured in Manchester City's 4-1 win against Fulham on Saturday, with the Algerian star featuring for the first time since New Years Day. Mahrez had been taking part at the African Cup of Nations that ended with Senegal lifting the trophy for the first time.

Manchester City continue to lead Premier League table

Despite their 1-1 draw against Southampton in their previous Premier League game, Manchester City has been in outstanding form. Pep Guardiola's side is unbeaten in the last five games in England's top flight, winning four of the matches. As a result of this exceptional form, they have managed to extend their lead at the top of the standings to nine points from second-placed Liverpool, who have played a game less.

