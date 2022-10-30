Pep Guardiola Gives Vital Update On Erling Haaland's Injury, Shares Possible Return Date

After Manchester City's nail-biting 1-0 victory against Leicester City on Saturday, coach Pep Guardiola provided a crucial update on Erling Haaland's injury. The Norwegian was surprisingly missing from the starting line-up, with Julian Alvarez starting ahead of him.

When asked about Erling Haaland's potential return date, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, "I don’t know. He has ligament damage. He won’t play against Sevilla, because we have already qualified and hopefully against Fulham (on Saturday) he can help us. If not, he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup (on November 9)."

With Haaland having scored 22 goals across all competitions after just 16 games, his absence will undoubtedly be felt by Manchester City. Moreover, with the Norwegian international having scored 17 goals after just 11 Premier League games, he is also well on course to register the record of the most number of goals in a single season in England's top flight. The current record is jointly held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who scored 34 goals each in a single Premier League season.

Manchester City eke out win against Leicester City

Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over the Leicester wall and in via the post in the 49th minute to secure a victory that lifted City one point above Arsenal ahead of the Gunners' game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

City had dominated the first half but lacked a clear focal point in attack after Haaland was ruled out with an ankle problem, the first time the Norway striker has missed a game this season. Julian Alvarez was given his second league start of the season instead but couldn't carve out many openings despite City being camped in Leicester's half for much of the match.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers' tactics were clear as the hosts sat back deep and defended compactly while waiting for chances to counterattack. Youri Tielemans also nearly equalized for Leicester in the 53rd with a spectacular volley from outside the area that forced a reaction save from Ederson as he tipped the ball onto the crossbar.

(Inputs from AP)