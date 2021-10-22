Pep Guardiola Has A Special Message For Man City Fan In Coma After Brugge Game Attack

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wore a special t-shirt to the press conference in honour of the fan who was attacked after their Champions League game against Club Brugge on Tuesday. Guardiola wore a t-shirt with a message that read, "We’re with you, Guido". A supporter named Guido De Pauw was attacked in Belgium earlier this week while driving home from the game between Man City and Brugge. Guido is currently in a coma and is at risk of suffering brain damage.

'We are with you'

Guido was allegedly attacked by a group of rival supporters at a service station in Belgium following Man City's 5-1 win over Club Brugge. According to reports, five men have been arrested in connection with the incident, which left 63-year-old Guido battling for his life. On Friday, ahead of Manchester City's game against Brighton, Guardiola was seen wearing a blue shirt with a special message for Guido. Guardiola said the entire Manchester City organisation including the chairman and players are with Guido.

Guardiola also hoped that Guido will make a return in the stands to support Manchester City in their future games at the Etihad Stadium. After guido was attacked on Tuesday, Manchester City issued a statement condemning the incident and said the club's thoughts are with Guido.

"Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to hear reports of an attack on one of our supporters after the Champions League game in Bruges last night. We are currently working with our counterparts at Club Brugge as well as Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgium-based supporter, who remains in hospital," Manchester City said in its statement.

Manchester City will play Brighton in a premier league game on Saturday at 10.00 pm IST. Manchester City is currently at number four in the premier league points table followed by Brighton at number five.

(Image: ManchesterCity/Twitter)