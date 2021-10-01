Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise On Rival Jurgen Klopp; Says 'He Put Me On Another Level'

The stage is set for this weekend's Premier League action as top rivals Liverpool and Manchester City will lock horns at Anfield on Sunday. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM IST on October 3.

Ahead of the Liverpool vs Manchester City encounter, City boss Pep Guardiola explained how Reds coach Jurgen Klopp made him a better manager.

Pep Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp made him a better manager

While speaking at his Liverpool pre-match press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted that his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp has made him a better manager. Pep said, "Jurgen Klopp's teams helped me to be a better manager. He put me on another level; to think about it, to prove myself, to be a better manager. That is the reason why I am still in this business."

The last time the two clubs faced each other at Anfield, Pep got the better of Jurgen. Manchester City put four past Liverpool FC, who could only manage one. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace, with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden scoring one each. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah scored a consolation goal for the Reds.

Manchester City boss expects Liverpool to be title contenders

While several experts have often ignored Liverpool FC when it comes to the Premier League title race because of their lack of signings, Pep Guardiola expects them to be serious contenders just like previous seasons. "Since I arrived here - maybe not the first year - Liverpool were always there. The last four years, all the time, we were both there. It's the biggest compliment that both clubs were there. But in the Premier League, there are not just one or two. There are many teams who can fight for the league," said the Manchester City boss.

Pep says it is an honour for Manchester City to be Liverpool's rival

Pep Guardiola also added that it was an honour for Manchester City to be Liverpool's rival as for years they were not at the same level as the Reds. "For us, it's an honour to be a rival with Liverpool. Decades ago, we weren't rivals to them. For many years we have tried to compete with these legendary clubs, so it's an honour," said the Spanish boss.