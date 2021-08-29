Pep Guardiola Jumps To Mikel Arteta's Defence After Manchester City's Thrashing Of Arsenal

Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 5-0 in their Premier League match on Saturday, 28 August 2021, and the Gunners looked completely out of shape. Mikel Arteta has come under intense pressure as Arsenal have now lost all three of their Premier League matches so far and in the process have conceded nine goals and managed to score none. However, City manager Pep Guardiola has come to his former assistant's defence after their worst start since 1954. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, a brace from Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri ensured Manchester City continued their unbeaten run against the Gunners in the league, last having lost 2-1 in December of 2015. Arsenal were reduced to 10 men after Granit Xhaka was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pep said that Arteta needs time, he does not currently have all the players at his disposal and once he does then everything will go well. "The back-five today who played, okay they are good players, but they are not the players they need with Tierney, Ben White and Gabriel and many, many players that he has. Thomas Partey is not there. The players make our job good. The moment he has the full squad, everything is going well. I know him perfectly and know the quality he has as a person and as a manager."

Arsenal's woes continue after third consecutive loss in PL

Arteta will have a lot of problems ahead of him with his side having missed a few players due to COVID as well as injuries. And now to add to his woes, Arsenal will be without Granit Xhaka for the next three matches after the player received a direct red card for what was deemed to be a dangerous two-footed tackle on Joao Cancelo.

As per OptaJoe, the 1954-55 season was the last time Arsenal lost their first three league matches in a season. This adds to the list of problems Arsenal have. The Gunners became only the second team in Premier League's history to lose the first three matches of a campaign with a goal difference of -9.

(Image Credits: AP)