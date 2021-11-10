Pep Guardiola Leaves Door Open For Raheem Sterling's Exit As Barcelona Rumours Intensify

Raheem Sterling has been linked with an exit from Manchester City and a move to Barcelona, and those rumours have intensified over the past few weeks. These rumours come on the back of the lack of playing time that Sterling has been getting at Man City under Pep Guardiola. Since the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer, Sterling has fallen down the pecking order at City.

Recently, Guardiola was questioned about the rumours regarding Barcelona and Sterling but the Spanish coach did not divulge much information. He did, however, say that if Barcelona wants a player, there is not much that will stop them and they will end up with the services of the player. The comments essentially suggest that despite the massive financial debt and poor form that the Catalonian club are going through will not hinder them in procuring the services of a player they really want.

When asked about the Sterling rumours, Pep responded to Mundo Deportivo saying, "We have too much work to do but if Barcelona is interested in any of our players, I’m convinced that they can get them. The city, the club, the history and this for the coaches, for the players always seduces a lot. If Barcelona is interested in one of our players, they will start the machinery, it is an ocean liner. Barcelona, in good and bad, can do what they want."

When asked about more rumours of his players opting for life in the city of Barcelona, with centre-back Aymeric Laporte and midfielder Bernado Silva beating linked with a move to Catalunya, the Cityzens boss stated, "I have no idea, not that I know. And obviously, I wouldn't tell you this either."

Is Sterling to Barcelona a possibility?

There are numerous factors involved in the possible transfer of Raheem Sterling to Barcelona ranging from financial issues for the club to whether the player will get the playing time he wants. Since the €100 million singing of Grealish, Sterling has not been getting regular playing which is why he wants out. But Sterling has made 307 appearances for City since making the move from Liverpool and has scored many goals for them. Barcelona's president Joan Laporta had announced a €1.35 billion debt and that the current net worth of the club is negative €451 million. So when you put these factors together, you can come to the conclusion that while Man City may let Sterling go, they will demand a hefty price for him and given Barca's financial troubles it could be difficult for the club to afford him, but given that Barca players have undergone some massive wage cuts, there could be room for negotiations.

Image: AP