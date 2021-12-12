Pep Guardiola Makes Bold PL Title Predictions, Explains How Season Will Pan Out

Man City coach Pep Guardiola did not hesitate to make a bold Premier League title prediction as he explained how this season will pan out, with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool still in the mix.

After 16 games, the Citizens currently lead the table with 38 points, one point ahead of the Reds and two points ahead of the Blues. With the three teams so close to each other and clear of the rest, it seems as though this season is going to be a three-horse race.

Pep Guardiola makes bold Premier League title predictions

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is confident that this season's winners will mostly need to score at least 90 points to win the title. Last year, 86 points were enough for the Citizens to be crowned champions as Manchester United finished 12 points behind in second and Liverpool 17 points behind in third. However, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea providing much stronger competition this season, the Spanish coach expects it to be a much more difficult season.

While speaking to reporters before the Wolves game, Pep said,

"Yeah, the champions will need to win a lot of games for sure, maybe 90 (points) or over. Last year there was COVID, and we were without people. It was a tough, tough year for all the clubs, and sometimes the consequence was to drop some points. But we won the league quite comfortably in the end. I said last week, on the runs we have done (in past seasons), I have never thought about what we should need when we started. We won the last games in the Premier League, but the only important thing is 'what's next?' It's Wolves, close to the top right now, so this one and after, Tuesday against Leeds. Don’t think about more than that. It is confusing to think about long runs. When you start to think about that you are going to drop points and lose games. Thinking about the next one is the most important thing."

The best bits from our win against Wolves! 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/FOlTHeRJzA — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 11, 2021

Man City will next face Leeds United

Man City will next take on Leeds United on Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium. The match will commence live at 1:30 AM IST on December 15.