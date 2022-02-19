Pep Guardiola On Harry Kane Transfer: 'Had 2-4 Bids But Spurs Were Firm On Their Stance'

Manchester City's failed pursuit of Harry Kane in the summer transfer window has not stopped them from dominating the Premier League as they currently have a nine-point lead over second-placed Liverpool, having played a game more.

The Citizen's incredible form without a recognised striker has been surprising to many, including Pep Guardiola, who was uncertain as to how the team would perform this season. City have beautifully rotated the likes of Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus as their number nine to develop a strong lead over the chasing pack in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola breaks silence on failed Harry Kane transfer

While speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Pep Guardiola said,

"I never was, in my 11 or 12 years, disappointed in what the club cannot do in the transfer market. I've never created a fire here because I represent the club and the club is always beyond myself by far. We tried [to sign Kane] but it was far away to be done because Tottenham was clear this is not going to happen. And when it happens two, three, four times, it's over. Now you can say 'Harry Kane didn't come and everything is going well' but at the time I didn't know it. When we lost to Spurs and Leicester in the Community Shield. And I don't know what will happen in the next few weeks."

Despite not having a recognised centre forward in the team, Manchester City have scored a staggering 98 goals in all competitions. Even though Pep's pursuit of signing Harry Kane failed in the summer, the Spanish coach has insisted that he is happy at the club because they do not blame others if they were to have poor results.

"The club gave me these players, and I'm always delighted and now it's what can we do together. This is the point. Maybe if we had a proper striker we would play with a striker, but with the players we have, we have to adapt. The club is beyond everyone and I know they do the best for me. The best. I know them; when we lose we are sad but nobody is pointing fingers saying 'your fault, your fault, your fault.' We don't do that. I don't feel they talk bad about me when we have bad results. That's why I'm happy here. At other clubs when you lose it's 'what's the problem," added the Spanish coach.

Man City vs Tottenham match details

After a 4-0 win over Norwich City, Manchester City are all set to host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Man City vs Tottenham game is scheduled to commence live at 11:00 PM IST on February 19.

Image: AP