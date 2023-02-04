Pep Guardiola On Joao Cancelo Moving To Bayern Munich: 'He Needs To Play To Be Happy'

Pep Guardiola reflected on the departure of Joao Cancelo on the deadline day as the 28-year-old joined Bayern Munich on loan from Manchester City. The German club will have the option to make the deal permanent for £62 million in the summer. City did not opt for a replacement and the Spanish manager will now have to spend the remaining season without one of his most trusted lieutenants.

Guardiola revealed why he let Cancelo leave Manchester City

Cancelo's rumoured linkup to Bayern was very surprising as the player seemed to be one of Pep Guardiola's most used players this season. The right-back had also been deployed on the left side of the defence on multiple occasions as he bailed out the reigning English champions multiple times.

But recently, he was left out of the starting lineup a few times and the matter went out of hand when the Portuguese international found out that he was not in the starting lineup in Manchester City's FA Cup encounter against Arsenal. He reportedly had a bust-up with the manager and it could be one of the reasons behind the former Barcelona manager's decision to offload him.

Guardiola revealed Cancelo wants to play all the time and that he could fulfil his wish on German soil. "I wish him the very best. He has been an incredible figure in winning two Premier League titles. After the World Cup, we have been playing in different patterns and I've given more time to other players.

"Everyone has their own personality. He loves to play, he trains the best but he needs to play to be happy, so we decided together to let him go to Munich. He wants to play every game so hopefully that can happen in Munich."

Guardiola was also quizzed about the possibility of a replacement and the Spaniard answered, "I’m happy with my squad. We can handle the situation and I trust the players I have. I would say to my bosses 'I think we need to do this' if I didn't. "We could go into the market and pay big money for one left-back but I think it's fine for the weeks left of the season. Next season we will see."