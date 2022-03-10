Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Chelsea's Situation Amid Sanctions On Abramovich: 'Feel Sorry'

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has admitted that he feels sorry for the Chelsea team and their manager Thomas Tuchel after UK's sanctions have left them in an uncertain position.

As per the sanctions imposed, the team will no longer be able to sell the club and perform several other activities. However, the UK government made it clear that the Blues can continue competing in major competitions such as the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola feels sorry for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel

While speaking during a pre-match news conference ahead of the Crystal Palace clash, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, "Of course with the position for the manager, for Thomas Tuchel and the players, it's uncomfortable, and I feel sorry for them because they're there to do their job as well as possible. For the rest, I don't know, I have to wait."

The Spanish coach went on to add that Premier League coaches are often asked about questions that they lack knowledge in as he stated, "We are the face of the club, we're here every day, and you ask freely whatever you want, but you have to understand there are subjects we don't know. We don't have a one-hour lesson to speak or talk about what you're asking for. I always feel confident talking about my club. It was difficult last week talking about the situation for Man United: I don't know, I'm not there. Now the situation with Chelsea is the same."

Coming up shortly... ⏰@PepTeam answers questions from the media ahead of Monday's clash with Palace 🎙



⬇️ WATCH LIVE ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 10, 2022

However, Pep added that he may speak with his CEO and seek more information to provide a more elaborate answer next time. "You're right, yeah. It looks like you have to know absolutely everything. Maybe in the next press conference, I will have more of a clear opinion. I would like to speak with my CEO about exactly what is the reason why what happened, and after I can talk more comfortably," explained the Manchester City coach.

UK government announces sanctions on Chelsea owner

The UK government issued a press release on Thursday announcing the imposition of sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. While the press release issued explained the sanctions on seven oligarchs in detail, here is a look at how they will impact the Russian owner and his club.

"Given the significant impact that today's sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock-on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea. This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football-related activity which will, in turn, protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities," further read the release.

Image: AP, FIFA