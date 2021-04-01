Pep Guardiola Pays Ultimate Tribute To Sergio Aguero With Maradona, Messi Comparisons

Pep Guardiola has compared Sergio Aguero's antics in England to Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona as the Spanish tactician continues to heap praise on the Argentine international. The 32-year-old striker, who joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid back in 2011, recently confirmed his decision to leave Manchester City at the end of this season. Manchester City recently announced that Aguero will not be offered a new deal and the Argentine is set to leave the club once his contract expires in the summer. He is regarded as one of Man City's greatest players, helping the club lift various trophies and breaking numerous records during his decade-long stint with the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola compares Sergio Aguero to Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Since joining the top tier of English football, the Argentine International has gone on to become the highest-scoring non-English player in the Premier League. The 32-year-old currently holds the record of being the highest-scoring non-Englishman with 181 goals to his name in the Premier League. Only three other players (all Englishman) have scored more than Aguero in the top tier of English football with Andy Cole finding the back of the net 187 times in the Premier League. Wayne Rooney tops Cole's record with 208 goals to his name while Premier League legend Alan Shearer finds himself at the top of the list with 260 goals to his credit.

Guardiola compared the former Independiente and Atletico Madrid forward to fellow greats from his native county Argentina and explained how Sergio Aguero is similar to Messi and Maradona. The former Barcelona coach claimed how Aguero's career in England can be compared to Lionel Messi's career in Spain and Diego Maradona's in Italy. Speaking with ESPN Brazil, the Manchester City head coach stated how Aguero conquered England the same way Diego Maradona conquered Italy, and Lionel Messi did in Spain.

The Spaniard added that Aguero's numbers speak for themselves and spoke on the Argentine's incredible talent that comes out when he plays with that hunger. Pep says Aguero can win games on his own and is an extraordinary person. The City head coach concluded by mentioning that Aguero still has another month and a half where he will aim to score goals and win things with the club.

Manchester City fixtures

With the international break coming to an end, the Premier League giants are back in action this weekend with a trip to King Power stadium when they lock horns with Leicester City. Aguero, who suffered from various injuries and Covid-19 is finally fit, and in contention to start for Man City. The Argentine will be aiming to help his club push for as many titles as possible with Pep Guardiola's side currently in the running for Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League this season.