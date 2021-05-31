Pep Guardiola Says He Needs A Break, Wants To Go To Spain To Spend Time With Family

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has admitted to "needing a break" as he heads back to his home country, Spain, for a vacation after the gruesome Champions League final loss to Premier League rivals Chelsea on Saturday last week. The 50-year-old manager will be in Barcelona visiting his family following the end of Manchester City's successful 2020-21 season which saw the English club winning the Premier League title alongside the Carabao Cup.

The Manchester City manager is expected to take some time off and switch his mind away from the game with the Catalan reported to spend some time with his family. Despite admittedly stating the "need for a break", the Manchester City head coach added how he does not feel sorry for himself following the Champions League final loss to Thomas Tuchel and his Chelsea side and will be ready to get back to England after taking some time to recharge and begin preparations for the next season. Pep will reportedly get back to England in early July after a month-long break as Man City get ready to defend their Premier League title.

When does new Premier League season start?

The Premier League 2021-22 campaign is set to kick off after a month-long break following the Euro 2020 final with the new Premier League season set to kick off on August 14, 2021, Saturday. The fixtures for the upcoming season will be released on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 09:00 AM BST on premierleague.com.

Manchester City transfer news

Ahead of the new season, Pep Guardiola has a string of difficult decisions to make as the future of left-back Benjamin Mendy remains questionable. The France international could likely end his stay of four years with Manchester City and be on his way out of England in the summer. Central defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte will also look to get an idea about their roles in the team after the defensive pairing fell off the wagon following the emergence of John Stones and Ruben Dias's combo last season.

Following the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero, Manchester City will enter the transfer market while being on the lookout for a new forward. The Sky Blues are likely to target Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane as their firsts choice striker and could also look to sell either Raheem Sterling or Riyad Mahrez in order to generate funds for the captain of the north London club.