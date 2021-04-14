Pep Guardiola Says He'll Be A "Failure" If Man City Don't Win A Champions League Title

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits that he will be branded as a failure if his side fails to make it to the semi-final of the Champions League. The Premier League giants have achieved tremendous success under the Spaniard domestically and became the first team to win the English treble in 2019, but those levels have not been matched in Europe. Man City hold a 2-1 advantage over Dortmund going into the tie and will be hoping to nail down a spot in the final four for the second time in their history.

Pep Guardiola is wary of being branded as a failure as Manchester City travel to Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The former Barcelona boss said, "This is a business, and business is business. Business is winning. If we don’t win, I will be a failure. If we win, it will be ‘Oh, how good is Pep'". The Man City boss was visibly animated but believed that his side can pull through and get that all-important win on Wednesday night. Pep said, "Now is the time to make another step. Everyone wants it. The players want to do it again because they were sad when we were not able to go to the semi-finals and this is an opportunity to prove ourselves. Nobody’s going to give it to us. We have to win it. It depends on us. If we’re good, we’re going to do it".

Pep Guardiola: "If I retire now, what happens in my career I didn't expect it. I'm grateful for the clubs and players I had. This is words that makes me so grateful and happy. This is a business to win. If you don't win, I am a failure and if you win, it's how good is Pep..." — Man. City News (@_mancity_news) April 13, 2021

Pep Guardiola Champions League record: Have Man City played a Champions League final?

Since taking over in 2016, Guardiola has dominated the English football scene but has been accused of complicating tactics when it comes to Champions League knockout fixtures. Man City have never made it past the semi-final stage under the Spaniard, who is looking for his first Champions League title since he led Barcelona in 2011. Guardiola struggled to match Champions League expectations during his stint at Bayern Munich as well, where the Bundesliga giants failed to make it to a final during his three-year tenure. Pep and Manchester City have the opportunity to put their doubters to rest and showed their spine after rescuing a dramatic goal in the first leg vs Dortmund at the Etihad. Marco Reus had scored a late equaliser, but Phil Foden ensured that his side had the bragging rights, scoring a delightful 90th-minute goal to win Man City the game. The Premier League giants were knocked out at the same stage by Atalanta last season and will look to make amends as they chase an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies this season.

