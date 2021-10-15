Pep Guardiola Says Raheem Sterling 'is Free To Leave' Manchester City If Unhappy

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted that he cannot guarantee game time to his players, stating that each of them have to earn it on the pitch. His statement came shortly after Raheem Sterling revealed he would be open to playing elsewhere if he is ensured of more game time.

The England international has found himself fall down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium after the signing of Jack Grealish, as he has just made two Premier League starts. The Cityzens signed Grealish for a record £100 million, making him the most expensive Premier League signing in history.

Pep Guardiola refuses to guarantee game time to players

In response to Raheem Sterling's statement, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made it clear that he, just like any other player, would need to fight for his position at the club.

"He wants more game time - like Riyad [Mahrez] when he doesn’t play, they complain, when Joao [Cancelo] doesn’t play, [he] complains. Some players complain when they want to play all the time," said Guardiola.

"But I cannot assure how many minutes every player is going to play. Always they have to speak on the grass, on the pitch. That is the best moment."

The Spanish boss went on to explain why he cannot guarantee all the players game time and insisted that they are free to leave the club if they were unhappy.

"What I want from Raheem and everyone is to be happy - they have to be satisfied to be here, they have to be delighted to be in this club. If this is not the case, they are free to take the decision that is best for them - for the players, and their families. This is the most important thing. It’s not just Raheem, but all of them want to play every game. 90 minutes, but I cannot give them that. I cannot assure them. They have to prove every training session on the pitch and try to be happy there," added the Manchester City boss.

Manchester City vs Burnley

Manchester City will take on Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on October 16. It remains to be seen if Pep Guardiola will include Raheem Sterling in the starting line-up against the Clarets.