Pep Guardiola Sends Message To Under-fire Solskjaer Amid Manchester United Pressure

Manchester United have won just one game in their last five Premier League matches, they have lost three and drawn one of the remaining four. The pressure on United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has increased severely after their last match when they lost to their biggest rivals Liverpool 5-0 at Old Trafford. Many fans and pundits have called for the sacking of Solskjaer, however, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola when asked if he has any sympathy for the United manager he said yes as everything at their neighbour's club is multiplied.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of City's match against Crystal Palace, Guardiola replied to the sympathy question saying: "Of course. At United, everything that happens is doubled. The influence of them, like Liverpool, they are the greatest teams in England for many years. When it happens, their victories are double, defeats are double. Of course, it’s not a surprise."

'If I don’t have good results, I’ll be treated the same': Pep Guardiola

Guardiola then added that even when he does not produce good results from time to time for Manchester City he is also treated the same way. He added that at Manchester United it is always difficult because whoever the manager is there will be expected to win the Premier League. He also mentioned that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will come out of this bad run of form.

He continued: "If I don’t have good results, I’ll be treated the same. Every manager. Nobody can survive bad results, no one. So expectations are so high at United, you have to win. For a long time the team doesn’t win the Premier League, they do and they work to get results in terms of titles because their history demands it. When I took over Barcelona, I knew it. I had to win. Otherwise, another manager will be in this position. I’m saying the most obvious things that everyone knows. And in that moment that it happened I’m pretty sure Ole is surrounded by people, family, the staff to be close to them and try to win the next game. There are no more secrets than that."

Image: AP