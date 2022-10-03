Pep Guardiola Settles The Lionel Messi Vs Erling Haaland Debate With Perfect Analysis

Following Manchester City's emphatic 6-3 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United, coach Pep Guardiola has explained the one major difference between seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and rising star Erling Haaland. Even though the Norwegian striker has scored his third hat-trick in the Premier League after just eight games in the season, the Spanish manager does not believe that the 22-year-old is at the same level as Messi.

Pep explains difference between Messi & Haaland

While speaking to BT Sports after the Manchester City vs Manchester United game, Pep Guardiola said, "The difference is, maybe that Erling needs all his mates to do it. It is unbelievable. Messi had the ability himself to do it." With seven Ballon d'Ors already to his name, it is safe to say that Lionel Messi is one of the best players of all time, and it is likely to take Haaland long before he can produce a similar level of stats.

While Erling Haaland may not be at the same level as Messi yet, the way he has been scoring week in and week out in the Premier League is nothing short of incredible. Following his three goals against arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday, the 22-year-old became the first player in the history of the Premier League to score three consecutive home league games hat-tricks.

And that is not it, as he also became the quickest player in the history of the competition to score three hat-tricks (8 games). Considering Haaland's remarkable consistency, he is well on course to also breaking Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's joint all-time record of most goals in a single Premier League campaign. Both legends scored 34 goals each in a single season.

Manchester City close in on leaders Arsenal

Following their outstanding victory over Manchester United, Manchester City close in on leaders Arsenal in the Premier League by reducing their lead to just one point. The Gunners current lead the table with 21 points after eight matches, while the Citizens have not scored 20 points. The two teams are followed by Tottenham Hotspur in third (17 points) while Brighton (14 points) are currently fourth.