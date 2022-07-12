Pep Guardiola Shouted At, Chased Down On Bicycle By Fan Requesting For Selfie: Watch

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suffered a major scare following a bizarre incident in Manchester. The Spanish coach was chased down by a fan on his bike to get a selfie while he was riding bicycle at Parsonage Gardens in Manchester. The 51-year-old was left confused as the fan sped toward him down an alley.

According to a report by The Sun, the fan who chased Pep Guardiola uploaded a video on TikTok where the fan could be heard saying, "Aye Pep, let me get a picture bro! Yo! My man's smokin' off, yo! Aye Pep! Yo, nah nah you man need to see this! Oh my god!. The video shows Pep Guardiola getting confused at first and not stopping. But the fan finally managed to get hold of him. The Manchester City boss did not look happy with the fan's actions but did oblige for a picture while refusing a fist bump. The fan in the video said "Yo Pep! Let me get a picture, why you running off bro, let me get a picture bro!" said the fan. "Let me get a picture, I just want a picture! I just want a picture, yo my g!," the fan had said after which Guardiola stopped his bike.

Man scared Pep Guardiola 😂pic.twitter.com/K9nJY6i7AE — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) July 11, 2022

With still a couple of months left before the Premier League season gets underway, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team will be going to the United States for a pre-season tour where City will play the Mexican side Club America and Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions before a Community Shield match with Liverpool on July 30

Football News: How has Manchester City fared in the summer window so far?

Manchester City's pursuit of the UEFA Champions League will continue in the new season after making some outstanding signings in the summer transfer window. The major signing by Manchester City is Erling Haaland, who joined Borussia Dortmund for 51 million euros. Haaland made his Dortmund debut in January 2020 and went on to score 85 goals in 88 fixtures.

He was last season's top scorer in the UEFA Champions League and also in the Nations League with Norway. The 21-year-old also scored 22 goals in the previous Bundesliga season. Besides Haaland, City has also signed Stefan Ortega, Julian Alvarez, and Kalvin Philips from Leeds United.