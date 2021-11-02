Pep Guardiola Wishes Ex-Man City Striker Sergio Aguero Speedy Recovery Post Health Scare

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has sent former striker Sergio Aguero a warm message after the Argentine international was sidelined for three months. The 33-year old has been ruled out of action after a cardiac exam. Aguero was admitted to a hospital for tests on his heart after he was substituted after complains of chest pains in the first half of Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola sends Sergio Aguero a warm message

While speaking at his pre-match press conference for the Club Brugge clash, Pep Guardiola took some time to wish his former Manchester City striker a speedy recovery. "I spoke with his agent. Difficult news for him and his family. We wish him a safe recovery, doesn't matter the time. Health is most important than anything else. He's in good hands, he will take care of himself. I wish him the best recovery and he can come back to play again. Otherwise, he enjoy his life and enjoy what he has done. I don't know what he has. He has to be careful and safe for the rest of his life."

.@kylewalker2 💬 It’s a shock when it happens to anyone. I played with Christian and it happened to him at the Euros. You think about them and the family. I'm glad Aguero is OK. With these things you have to take certain precautions. — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 2, 2021

Sergio Aguero health update: Barcelona issue statement

Via an official statement on Monday night, Barcelona confirmed Sergio Aguero would be unavailable for three months as he will receive further treatment. "The first team player Sergio Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process. The Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barca v Alaves game in which the Barça striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before halftime by Philippe Coutinho."

The former Manchester City striker was grateful for all the support he received as he took to his official Twitter handle to thank the fans. He wrote in Spanish (translated using Google Translate), "I am well and in good spirits to face the recovery process. I want to thank you all for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today."