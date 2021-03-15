Pep Guardiola Wishes Mumbai City FC Star Amey Ranawade Quick Recovery Following Concussion

Mumbai City FC star Amey Ranawade suffered a heavy collision with Subhasish Bose during the first-half ISL Final against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday. The right-back was subsequently rushed to the hospital after suffering a concussion and played no further part in the fixture. Mumbai City FC won their maiden ISL title with a 2-1 victory in the final on Saturday thanks to a late winner by Bipin Singh.

Pep Guardiola wishes Amey Ranawade speedy recovery following ISL Final concussion

Amey Ranawade was pleasantly surprised after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sent him a video message wishing him a speedy recovery. In a video shared by the Mumbai City FC star, the former Barcelona boss congratulated the right-back on his ISL success and hoped that he recovered soon following his ISL final concussion. Ranawade was gushing with pride and wrote that he felt incredible receiving a message from Pep Guardiola and thanked everyone at Mumbai City FC and Manchester City FC for their wishes.

Amey Ranawade had to be taken off the field in an ambulance during the ISL final between Mumbai and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium after a collision with ATK Mohun Bagan's Subhasish Bose. While Bose got up immediately from the resulting collision, Ranawade remained on the ground leading to players and medical staffs of both teams rushing to help the defender. The Islanders later issued an update on the defender's status, revealing that while the defender is recovering well, and posed with the trophy after following recovery.

Feels incredible to get a message from the legendary Pep Guardiola! ðŸ’™ðŸ™Œ



Thank you Pep and everyone at the @ManCity group and @MumbaiCityFC for this. #AmchiCity #CityGroup pic.twitter.com/9Yyj3ezGwl — Amey Ranawade (@AmeyRanawade) March 14, 2021

The 23-year-old was touched by the tributes and gestures by his teammates and fans during the ISL final. Ranawade congratulated his fellow teammates after winning the ISL final, who held his jersey during the celebrations. He also thanked the medical staff and the doctors for helping him on and off the field as he continues his recovery. The Mumbai City FC star thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes and revealed that he is doing fine and hopes to get better soon.

The title win was Mumbai City FC's first in ISL history, backing the City Football Group's investment into the project. The Islanders underwent a complete overhaul with the hiring of Sergio Lobera, with a complete change in personnel and philosophy of the club. Lobera, who was backed significantly in the transfer market, delivered on the success as the Etihad Group-owned Mumbai City FC clinched both trophies, the League Winners' Shield and the ISL title.

