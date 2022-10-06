Pep Guardiola's Epic Reaction To Erling Haaland's UCL Goal Vs Copenhagen Goes Viral; Watch

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland continues to make headlines for his enthralling performance for Manchester City across competitions this season. Having joined the Premier League team ahead of the 2022-23 season, the 22-year-old has scored goals in all but one match. During the UEFA Champions League match between City and Copenhagen on Wednesday night, Haaland yet again proved his worth by scoring a brace.

Haaland opened the scoresheet of the game in the seventh minute after converting Cancelo’s cross into the bottom corner, while the Copenhagen defence switched off. However, it was Haaland’s second goal of the night that became the most talked about point of the match. In the 32nd minute of the match, Haaland tapped into an empty net from the corner to register his 28th Champions League goal in his 22nd appearance.

While his goal handed City a 2-0 lead, it also drew an insane reaction from the team manager Pep Guardiola. The manager was seen in awe of the Norwegian’s skills while Manchester City went on to complete a 5-0 victory. After the game, City star Jack Grealish spoke to BT Sport and revealed his thoughts about Haaland’s performance.

Watch: Pep Guardiola’s reaction to Erling Haaland’s second goal of the night

Internet reacts to the viral video featuring Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola reaction to Haaland’s second goal in 30 minutes in the UCL pic.twitter.com/TsvFv7yb7y — FootyEmporium (@EmporiumFooty) October 5, 2022

Trust me - Scoring Goals isn't as easy as Erling Haaland makes it look! 🫣😅🤖🙏



Pep Guardiola's Reaction After Erling Haaland’s GOAL 😲🤯❤️



ERLING HAALAND IS JUST ON ANOTHER LEVEL RIGHT NOW! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1h9xDsfQSu — AZR (@AzrOrganization) October 5, 2022

Erling Haaland makes it 28 goals in 22 Champions League game… and here’s Pep Guardiola’s reaction after the second goal tonight. 🤯🔵 #UCL@TheEuropeanLad ⤵️📸 pic.twitter.com/edua8JueRQ — O@ kellycruz (@OgbonnaDarlin17) October 5, 2022

‘Never witnessed anything like it in my life’: Jack Grealish on Erling Haaland goals

As reported by BBC, the English footballer Grealish said, “It's unbelievable, honestly. I've never witnessed anything like it in my life. For the first and second goals, I was just laughing. He is always there. Their keeper said something to me as I was walking back. He said 'he's not human!' I said 'you're telling me?' Hopefully, he can carry on this form and take us to glory."

It is pertinent to mention that Haaland was taken off the field by Guardiola later in the game and was denied registering his fourth hat-trick in his sixth game for City at home. Shedding thoughts on the decision to do so, the City manager said, “When he made those hat-tricks, it was to win the games. Of course, if he played 45 more minutes, he would get more chances but he has played a lot of minutes, it was 3-0 and the game was under control. If the game was tight then Erling would continue to play but it was better to rest and think of Southampton, a team we were not able to beat last season. Hopefully this season we can do it."

Watch the highlights of the Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UCL 2022-23 match