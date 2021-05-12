Pep Guardiola's Masterful Backroom Staff At Man City Ft Lillo, Estiarte, Borrell And More

Manchester City are Premier League champions yet again after nearest challengers Manchester United slipped to a 1-2 defeat at home to Leicester. The title win marks the third championship in four seasons for Man City and Pep Guardiola, who has brought unmeasurable success at Etihad Stadium since his arrival. Man City are arguably one of the finest football teams on the planet at the present moment and could cap off yet another successful campaign with the elusive Champions League trophy. With the Premier League title sealed, here's a look at the Pep Guardiola backroom staff at Man City.

Manchester City Premier League Champions: Pep Guardiola backroom staff at Man City

Pep Guardiola is a serial winner and the Spaniard has successfully imbibed those traditions into Manchester City since his arrival. The former Bayern Munich coach has perfected his philosophy at the club with significant backing from the board and his backroom staff. While Ferran Soriano and Txiki Bergiristain manage the transfers and other activities of the club, Guardiola heads the coaching segment with a skilled team.

Following the departure of Mikel Arteta to Arsenal, the role of Pep Guardiola's assistant coach was taken over by Brian Kidd. The 71-year-old had also been an assistant to Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson during the 90s, while he has also served the likes of Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pelligrini at the Etihad in the past. All these men with Guardiola have been a part of the Manchester City Premier League champions 2021 story.

Rodolfo Borrell, another assistant coach at Man City, has a history of nurturing young players and was Lionel Messi's first coach at FC Barcelona. He since then has had a spell in the academy with Liverpool, before joining Manchester City as part of Pep Guardiola's staff. He held the role of being the Academy Technical Director at man City, before becoming an assistant coach with Guardiola. Juanma Lillo, another coaching veteran, joined the Man City backroom staff ahead of this season and was once the youngest coach in LaLiga history. Lillo enjoyed an established coaching career in Spain, before teaming up with Guardiola in England.

Xabier Mancisidor is the head of goalkeeping at Man City and was a goalkeeper at coach at Real Madrid during Pellegrini's time. He followed Pellegrini to Malaga and Manchester City and took on his current role when Guardiola was appointed as the Chilean's replacement. Fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura joined Guardiola at Barcelona in 2008 and has been with the Spaniard ever since. Buenaventura is involved in planning specific training sessions and individual programmes and has a reputation for helping injured players rehabilitate.

Like Lorenzo, Performance Analyst Carles Planchart has worked with Guardiola since 2007. Planchart analyses the collective, individual, strategic and tactical aspects of the team's play which helps the Man City boss manage one-on-one aspects of the game better. Former water polo player Manuel Estiarte is also part of Guardiola's backroom staff and is the Head of Player Support and Protocol.

Pep Guardiola Premier League record

Pep Guardiola is one of the successful managers in the Premier League era, with three Premier League titles to his name. The former Barcelona boss won back to back titles in 2018 and 2019, before reclaiming the trophy this year. The 50-year-old is only the fourth manager to win three or more Premier League titles and is tied with Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, for the second most number of Premier League titles by a manager. Only Manchester United's Sir Alex Ferguson has won more trophies than the Man City manager in the Premier League era. The Pep Guardiola Premier League record is set to be unbreakable for a long time to come.

(Image Courtesy: Man City Instagram)