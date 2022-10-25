Pep Reveals Erling Haaland's Plans During FIFA World Cup: 'Hopefully He Comes Back Fit'

Norway's Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season and Manchester City cannot afford to lose their star-studded striker if they are to fight for the title once again. Since the 22-year-old is set to miss the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup after Norway failed to qualify for the global competition, City coach Pep Guardiola has fears about Haaland's fitness levels.

Pep hopes Haaland returns fit after FIFA World Cup

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City's game against Borussia Dortmund, Pep Guardiola said, "He (Erling Haaland) will be in Marbella for sure, or in Norway. It depends on how he behaves in Marbella and how good he is for the second half of the season. I’m pretty sure he will love to be at the World Cup and maybe the next one or Euros he will."

Speaking of the Norwegian's plans while most of his Manchester City teammates compete at the FIFA World Cup, the Spanish coach added, "He has a house in Marbella. (He can) go there, play golf (and) hopefully, he doesn’t drink much, eat much and come back fit. This is the first time in our lives this happened (World Cup taking place in November) so we don’t know how players will come back from the World Cup."

Pep then also went on to explain how the performances of the players at the FIFA World Cup can determine how the rest of the season will shape up for his team. "If six come back as champions they will be very happy, or they could come back depressed," explained the Spanish manager. "Some may get knocked out early and have holidays. But loads of players will miss the World Cup because of the insane fixtures."

Erling Haaland's stats for Manchester City

Ever since his move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City, Erling Haaland has been nothing short of brilliant. The 22-year-old has already scored 22 goals in all competitions after just 15 games, with 17 of those goals coming in the Premier League. At this rate, the Norwegian is well on track to beat the all-time record for most goals in a single Premier League campaign. The current record is held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, with both stars having scored 34 in a single season.