PER Vs BRZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, World Cup Qualifiers Live

Peru will play host to Brazil in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, Tuesday (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 5:30 am IST. Brazil have a superb record in South American World Cup qualifiers. They’re unbeaten in their last 18; a run stretching back to October 2015. Here's a look at our PER vs BRZ Dream11 prediction and PER vs BRZ Dream11 team.

PER vs BRZ live: PER vs BRZ Dream11 prediction and preview

Brazil began the campaign with a commanding 5-0 win over Bolivia at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo while Peru drew their first game against Paraguay 2-2. Peru are currently 22nd in the FIFA World Rankings while Brazil are third. Based on current form and recent results, our PER vs BRZ match prediction is a win for Brazil.

Preparação encerrada! #SeleçãoBrasileira realizou último treino em SP, antes do duelo contra o Peru. Vamos, Brasil! ⚽🇧🇷



Fotos: @lucasfigfoto / CBF pic.twitter.com/aJRgfH4dxj — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 12, 2020

PER vs BRZ live: Peru vs Brazil head to head

Peru and Brazil have faced each other 47 times, including three times in 2019. Most notably, the two sides met in July 2019 in the final of the Copa America in Brazil. Brazil have won 33 games, drawn nine and lost to Peru five times.

PER vs BRZ live - Peru probable playing 11

Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Pedro Aquino, Andre Carillo, Christian Cueva, Raul Bobadilla

PER vs BRZ live - Brazil probable playing 11

Weverton, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi, Fabinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Everton, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

PER vs BRZ live: Player to watch

Roberto Firmino had a miserable outing in his last game for Liverpool but shined for Brazil earlier last week. The Liverpool No. 9 is out player to watch in this contest.

PER vs BRZ Dream11 prediction: PER vs BRZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Weverton

Defenders - Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Luis Abram

Midfielders - Yoshimar Yotun, Pedro Aquino, Fabinho (VC)

Forwards - Roberto Firmino, Neymar (C), Raul Bobadilla

Note: The above PER vs BRZ Dream11 prediction, PER vs BRZ Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PER vs BRZ Dream11 team and PER vs BRZ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Brazil Football Twitter