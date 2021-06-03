PER Vs COL Dream11: Peru Vs Colombia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Peru play host to Colombia in their upcoming World Cup 2022 qualification match on Thursday. The fixture is set to be played at Estadio Nacional de Loma with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 AM IST (Friday, June 4). Let's have a look at the PER vs COL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

🆚 @SeleccionPeru

🕙 9:00 P.M

🏟️ Nacional

🏆 Clasificatorias a la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022

🆚 @SeleccionPeru
🕙 9:00 P.M
🏟️ Nacional
🏆 Clasificatorias a la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022

PER vs COL Match Preview

Peru will head into the match following a poor run of form which sees them start the game following a three-match winless run. The hosts have failed to win their last three outings against South American giants in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. Currently slotted 9th on the table, Peru have managed one point from the qualifiers which came in a 2-2 draw against Paraguay in their first match of the World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will be eager to get back to winning ways and will fancy their chances of pocketing three points over Colombia, citing their opponents' poor run on Thursday.

Colombia on the other hand will head into the match as the seventh-ranked team on the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification table with one win from four games while playing out the same number of draws and suffering from two losses so far. The visitors recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Venezuela in their first match of the World Cup Qualifiers before playing out a 2-2 draw against Chile. Since then things have not gone well for Colombia with the visitors suffering two back-to-back losses with their latest outing ending in a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Ecuador. They will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortune and look to get back on the right track by registering their second win of the campaign over Peru.

PER vs COL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - D. Zapata or A. Santamaria

Vice-Captain - A. Carrillo or RS Borre

PER vs COL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -D. Ospina

Defenders – A. Corzo, Y. Mina, L. Abram, D. Sanchez

Midfielders – C. Cueva, J. Cuadrado, A. Santamaria

Strikers – RS Borre, A. Carrillo, D. Zapata

PER vs COL Dream11 Prediction

Colombia start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win over Peru at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Peru 0-2 Colombia

