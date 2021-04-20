Perspolis Vs Goa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, AFC Champions League Live

FC Goa will lock horns with Perspolis FC on matchday 3 of the AFC Champions League group stages on Tuesday, April 20. The Group E clash between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST at the Fatorda Stadium. Here's a look at the Perspolis vs Goa team news, Perspolis vs Goa live stream details and our Perspolis vs Goa prediction for the contest.

Perspolis vs Goa: AFC Champions League Group E game preview

Perspolis finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of the AFC Champions League and are the overwhelming favourites in Group E to clinch the only automatic spot to the Round of 16. Yahya Golmohammadi's side have had a strong start to their AFC Champions League campaign, beating Al Wahda and Al Rayyan in their opening two group stage games. The Iranian giants are currently on a 13-match unbeaten run since their league defeat to Aluminium Arak in January. Perspolis will be hoping to continue their stellar run when they square off against FC Goa on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, FC Goa also boast of a 17-game unbeaten streak. They last lost to Channaiyin FC in the ISL in December. Juan Ferrando's side are currently second in the group, four points adrift of Persepolis FC after being held to two goalless draws against Al Wahda and Al Rayyan. The Gaurs are underdogs heading into the game on Tuesday but will be boosted by the fact that they still stand a chance of qualifying into the next round if they get a positive result against Perspolis.

Perspolis vs Goa team news, injuries and suspensions

Both teams have no major injury concerns heading into the game on Tuesday and are expected to field their strongest starting line-ups.

Perspolis vs Goa prediction

FC Goa are yet to score a goal in the competition but have also been defensively solid so far. However, given the Perspolis are in a great run of form and grinding out wins, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the Iranian outfit.

AFC Champions League live stream: How to watch Perspolis vs Goa live in India?

In Inda, the game will be broadcast live at 10:30 PM IST. The 'How to watch Perspolis vs Goa live?' query answer is the Star Sports 3 TV channel in India. The Perspolis vs Goa live stream will be available on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Perspolis, FC Goa Instagram