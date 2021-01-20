Perth Glory Vs Adelaide United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Perth Glory will kick start their A-League 20/21 campaign against Adelaide United, who have already played two games this season. The match will be played on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Here are the Perth Glory vs Adelaide United live stream details, prediction, team news, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

How to watch Perth Glory vs Adelaide United live?

There will be no official broadcast of A-League fixtures in India. But the Perth Glory vs Adelaide United live stream will be provided on the My Football Live App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Perth Glory vs Adelaide United live:

Venue: HBF Park, Perth

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Time: 3:50 PM IST

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United prediction and preview

Perth Glory haven't played a single game this season and are set to face their first major test of the competition against Adelaide United. On the other hand, Adelaide United arrive into the game following a splendid 2-0 victory against Melbourne City FC. Tomi Juric and Stefan Mauk netted two second-half goals to seal the win over Melbourne City FC.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United team news

Perth Glory face a daunting task in their A-League opener in the absence of Osama Malik. The player is set to sit out on the sidelines for a minimum of two weeks due to a shoulder injury. Besides, Chris Ikonomidis is yet to recover from an ankle injury, while Brandon Wilson will be unavailable for a week more.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, will have to cope in the absence of Spanish striker Javi Lopez due to a knee injury. Al Hassan Toure is recovering from an ankle injury, while Dakota Ochsenham has been excluded from the game due to technical reasons. Yared Abetew, Jonny Yull and Joe Gauci have been promoted.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United probable XI

Perth Glory: Liam Reddy, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Darryl Lachman, Josh Rawlins, Luke Bodnar, Daniel Stynes, Bryce Bafford, Neil Kilkenny, Carlo Armiento, Giordano Colli, Declan Hughes

Adelaide United: James Delianov, Ryan Strain, Jordan Elsey, Michael Jakobsen, Noah Smith, Stefan Mauk, Louis D’Arrigo, Joe Caletti, Yaya Dukuly, Tomi Juric, Ben Halloran

A-League standings update

With no games played as of yet, Perth Glory sit on the 10th spot in the competition, having finished sixth last season. On the other hand, Adelaide United have racked up one victory while also conceding one defeat. They sit fifth in the A-League standings, having bagged four points in all.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United prediction

Adelaide United have better head-to-head stats with 12 wins as compared to 11 victories for Perth Glory. Hence, Adelaide United are the favourites to win the game 1-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Adelaide United Twitter