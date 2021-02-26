Perth Glory Vs Brisbane Roar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Perth Glory will take on Brisbane Roar in the A-League after a thrilling victory over Adelaide United in the previous game. The match will be played on Friday, February 26, 2021. Here are the Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar live:

Venue: NIB Stadium

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 3:35 PM IST

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar prediction and preview

Perth Glory managed a close-edged victory in the previous game against Adelaide United. Stefan Mauk bagged an early lead in the first half for Adelaide United, but Bruno Fornaroli and Daniel Stynes scored a goal each in the second half to win the tie for Perth Glory.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, were held to a goalless draw by Sydney FC. Brisbane Roar are now winless in their previous three games, racking up two draws consecutively and will be keen on ending the unwanted streak.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar team news

Chris Ikonomidis will be the only key absentee for Perth Glory. He misses due to a knee injury and will return only in the next three or four weeks. Meanwhile, in a major boost for the club, Osama Malik has recovered completely from his injury and has been included in the squad.

Scott McDonald misses out for Brisbane Roar due to a hamstring injury and remains the only injury concern ahead of the Perth Glory clash. Five players - Danny Kim, Masato Kudo, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Keegan Jelacic and Alex Parsons have been promoted ahead of the game.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar probable XIs

Perth Glory: Tando Velaphi, Nick Sullivan, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Darryl Lachman, Dane Ingham, Nicholas D’Agostino, Brandon Wilson, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh

Brisbane Roar: Jamie Young, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Jack Hingert, Rahmat Akbari, Jay O'Shea, Corey Brown, Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Josh Brindell-South

A-League standings update

Brisbane Roar sit second in the A-League standings with 14 points in eight games. Roar have racked up four victories apart from two defeats and draws each to their credit. On the other hand, Perth Glory occupy the eighth spot in the A-League with nine points in five games, having racked up three victories in the previous five games.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar prediction

Perth Glory are currently enjoying a decent run of form and hence are the favourites to win the game 1-0 against Brisbane Roar.

Note: The Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Perth Glory Twitter