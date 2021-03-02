Perth Glory Vs Central Coast Mariners Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Current A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners were handed a shocking defeat by Adelaide United in the previous game. And the Mariners will be keen on making amends when they square off against Perth Glory on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Here are the Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

Also Read | David de Gea wants Man United to be more clinical in their approach post Chelsea draw

Where to watch Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners live:

Venue: HBF Park

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Time: 3.50 PM IST

Also Read | Luke Shaw in trouble over referee row as FA lines up HUGE ban; Man United withdraw support

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and preview

Perth Glory are in high spirits as they host the current A-League leaders. Glory managed a thrilling 3-1 win over Brisbane Roar in the previous clash. Diego Castro struck twice, while Bruno Fornaroli scored once to clinch an all-important three points. Although Jack Hingert did pull one goal back, Glory succeeded in maintaining their two-goal lead until the final whistle.

On the other hand, Central Coast Mariners were handed a humiliating defeat by Adelaide United. Although the league leaders bagged the lead on two occasions, courtesy of goals from Daniel de Silva and Alou Koul, Adelaide United scored thrice from the spot to overturn the tie.

Also Read | City Football Group teams: Mumbai City FC, Man City, other teams owned majorly by ADUG

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners team news

Chris Ikonomidis remains the only player unavailable for Perth Glory. He will be out of action for the next two or three weeks due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, the likes of Bryce Bafford and Ciaran Bramwell have been called up to the first team.

Meanwhile, Gianni Stenseness is yet to recover completely from his lower leg injury and has been excluded from the Central Coast Mariners' squad. Jordan Smylie also misses out due to a knee injury. Matthew Hatch and Louis Khoury have been called up to fill in the boots of the injured players.

Also Read | Steven Gerrard to manage Liverpool? Rangers boss being lined up to replace Jurgen Klopp

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners probable XIs

Perth Glory: Tando Velaphi, Nick Sullivan, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Darryl Lachman, Dane Ingham, Nicholas D’Agostino, Brandon Wilson, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh.

Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti, Stefan Nigro, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Jack Clisby, Michał Janota, Oliver Bozanic, Gianni Stensness, Daniel De Silva, Matt Simon, Marco Ureña.

A-League standings update

Perth Glory sit sixth in the A-League standings, having racked up 12 points in six games. Glory are on a three-game winning streak and would be keen on continuing their fine form against Mariners, who currently lead at the top. The Mariners, having played nine games, claim the top spot with 18 points. Mariners have conceded two defeats in the previous five games, while also winning thrice around the period.

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners prediction

Central Coast Mariners are the favourites to win the clash 2-0 against Perth Glory.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: CC Mariners website