Perth Glory Vs Macarthur Prediction, Team News, Live Stream, A-League Preview

Perth Glory welcome Macarthur FC in their upcoming A-League clash on Saturday. The Australian domestic league match will be played at the HBF Park on May 1 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:35 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Perth Glory vs Macarthur prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this clash.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Match Preview

Perth Glory will be heading into the match following a string of poor performances with the hosts looking to end their four-match winless run on Saturday. Perth Glory find themselves slotted 10th on the A-league table having recorded five wins and three draws while suffering from eight losses this season. Heading into the match after suffering from a comprehensive 1-3 loss to Wellington Phoenix in their last outing, the hosts will be aiming to get back on the winning ways and look to pocket three points against Macarthur FC.

Macarthur FC on the other hand will start this game after riding on a two-match winless run with the visitors recording two consecutive draws against Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City FC in their latest outing. Currently slotted sixth on the A-League table, the visitors have pocketed eight wins from 19 games while playing out four draws and suffering from seven losses this season. With 28 points against their name, Macarthur FC are on at points with Western United and will be hoping to break into the top four on Saturday.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Perth Glory- Liam Reddy, Nicholas Walsh, Dane Ingham, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Darryl Lachman, Nicholas D'Agostino, Declan Hughes, Daniel Stynes, Neil Kilkenny, Bruno Fornaroli, Diego Castro

Macarthur FC- Adam Federici, Ivan Franjic, James Meredith, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Mark Milligan, Denis Genreau, Benat Etxebarria, Markel Susaeta, Loic Puyo, Moudi Najjar, Matt Derbyshire

How to watch Perth Glory vs Macarthur in India?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Perth Glory vs Macarthur live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we predict Macarthur FC to eke out a narrow win and pocket all three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Perth Glory 0-1 Macarthur FC