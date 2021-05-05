Perth Glory Vs Melbourne City FC Prediction, Team News, Live Stream, A-League Preview

Melbourne City FC will take on Perth Glory at the HBF Park on Wednesday, May 5, with the opportunity to move six points clear at the top of the A-League table. The game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:20 PM ACT (4:50 PM IST). Here's a look at the Perth Glory vs Melbourne City FC team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City: A-League game preview

Perth Glory are currently in 10th place on the A-League standings, with 19 points from 17 games so far. Richard Garcia's side have won five, lost four and drawn eight games so far. The Western Australian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate with Macarthur FC over the weekend and are now winless in their last 10 games. They will be hoping to cause a massive upset on Wednesday when the in-form Melbourne City visit Perth.

Meanwhile, Melbourne City are at the top of the A-League standings, with 35 points from 18 games. With three wins and two draws from their last five fixtures, City have moved into a commanding position as they aim to race further clear of second-placed Central Coast Mariners, who have played two more games. Patrick Kisnorbo will be confident that his team's three-point lead at the top can be extended over the coming weeks. Melbourne City FC cruised to a 3-1 win over Newcastle Jets on Thursday.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City FC team news, injuries and suspensions

There have been no injury reports from the Perth Glory camp and Garcia is expected to field his strongest starting line-up against Melbourne City.

Barring any late fitness issues, Kisnorbo could stick with the same players who cruised to victory against the Jets. Melbourne City were able to rest four key men during the closing stages of that contest, increasing the chances of an unchanged starting line-up for Wednesday.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City FC prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, Melbourne City FC are clear favourites to come away with three points in this contest, as per our Perth Glory vs Melbourne City FC prediction.

A-League live stream: How to watch Perth Glory vs Melbourne City FC live?

There will be no live broadcast of the game in India. However, the Perth Glory vs Melbourne City FC live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. Live scores and match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams

In Australia, the game will be broadcast live on ABC TV and Fox Sports 505, to answer the 'How to watch Perth Glory vs Melbourne City FC?'

Image Credits - Melbourne City FC, Perth Glory Instagram