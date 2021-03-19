Perth Glory Vs Melbourne City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Live

With the aim of bagging their first win in the competition in their 10th game this season, Perth Glory will battle it out against Melbourne City in the Westfield W-League. The match will be played on Friday, March 19, 2021. Here are the Perth Glory vs Melbourne City live stream details, schedule, preview and other key details of the match.

How to watch Perth Glory vs Melbourne City live?

There will be no official broadcast for the W-League in India. But the Perth Glory vs Melbourne City live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Perth Glory vs Melbourne City live:

Venue: Dorrien Gardens

Date: Friday, March 19, 2021

Time: 4.05 PM IST

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City prediction and preview

Perth Glory haven't won a single game in the competition this season after nine matchdays. In the previous game, Glory were defeated by Melbourne Victory, with Annalie Longo scoring the only goal of the match. On the other hand, Melbourne City managed a narrow victory over Newcastle Jets in the previous fixture. Chinatsu Kira scored the only goal to win all-important three points for her side.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City team news

Gemma Craine remains the only major absentee for Perth Glory. She is expected to miss out on the complete season due to a hamstring injury. Sarah Carroll returns to the squad from suspension while Taneesha Baker has been promoted to the first-team for the Melbourne City clash.

Melbourne City have some major injury concerns ahead of the Friday clash. Teagan Micah, Chelsea Blissett, Harriet Withers and Sofia Sakalis miss out due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Teigen Allen marks her return after recovering from an injury and Hollie Palmer is promoted to the first team.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Probable XIs

Perth Glory: Lily Alfeld, Natasha Rigby, Patricia Charalambous, Elizabeth Anton, Deborah-Anne De la harpe, Malia Steinmetz, Caitlin Doeglas, Hana Lowry, Marianna Tabain, Taneesha Baker, Alexia Moreno.

Melbourne City: Melissa Barbieri, Jenna McCormick, Emma Checker, Tori Tumeth, Teigen Allen, Alex Chidiac, Noor Hoelsbrekken Eckhoff, Leah Davidson, Georgia Yeoman-Dale, Tyla-Jay Vlajnic, Chinatsu Kira.

W-League table update

Perth Glory languish at the bottom of the W-League table with just one point in nine games. They have successively lost out the previous six games of the competition. Meanwhile, Melbourne City sit at the eighth spot, just above their opponents for the day, with seven points in 10 games. Melbourne City have just one victory in the previous five games while losing out the remaining four fixtures.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City prediction

The two sides have struggled for fine form ever since the start of the campaign and hence the game is expected to end in a 1-1 draw.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Perth Glory Twitter