Perth Glory Vs Melbourne Victory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Live

Perth Glory have endured an embarrassing campaign in the Westfield W-League and will be keen on bagging their first victory when they take on Melbourne Victory. The match will be played on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Here are the Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory live stream details, prediction, team news and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory live?

There will be no official broadcast for the W-League in India. But the Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory live:

Venue: Dorrien Gardens

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time: 4.05 PM IST

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory prediction and preview

Perth Glory have had a miserable start to the current campaign with no victory after eight games in the competition. The team have lost out on seven occasions, while managed to bag a point from a fixture. Canberra United defeated Perh Glory 3-2 in the previous league clash.

On the other hand, Melbourne Victory managed to overcome a daunting challenge following a stringent tie with Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Annalie Longo scored the only goal of the clash to bag an all-important three points. Victory are undefeated in the previous five league games.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory team news

Sarah Carroll will be among the key absentees for Perth Glory as she serves her week-long suspension. Gemma Craine will be out for the rest of the season following a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Isabella Wallhead and Taneesha Baker have been called up for the fixture.

Melbourne Victory will have to cope in the absence of Lia Privitelli due to a week-long suspension while Natalie Tathem shall be out of action until the end of the season due to a knee injury. Catherine Zimmerman has been included in the squad after recovering from her injury while Gabe Marzano was signed recently.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory probable XIs

Perth Glory: Lily Alfeld, Natasha Rigby, Patricia Charalambous, Elizabeth Anton, Deborah-Anne De la harpe, Malia Steinmetz, Caitlin Doeglas, Hana Lowry, Marianna Tabain, Taneesha Sinead Pascoe Baker, Alexia Moreno.

Melbourne Victory: Gaby Garton, Polly Doran, Claudia Bunge, Kayla Ann Morrison, Angela Beard, MelindaJ Barbieri, Amy Jackson, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Annalie Longo, Melina Ayres, Lisa De Vanna.

W-League standings update

Perth Glory languish at the bottom of the league with just one point to their credit. Glory have lost five of their previous league games in a row. On the other hand, Melbourne Victory sit fifth in the W-League standings having racked up 17 points in nine games.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory prediction

Melbourne Victory are the clear favourites to win the game 1-0 against Perth Glory.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Perth Glory Twitter