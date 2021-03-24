Perth Glory Vs Sydney FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Perth Glory will square off against Sydney FC at the HBF Park on Wednesday, March 24. The A-League game between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 9:20 PM CST (3:50 PM IST). Here's a look at the Perth Glory vs Sydney FC team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC preview

Perth Glory are currently ninth on the A-League table, with four wins one draw and five defeats from their opening 10 league games. Richard Garcia's side have gone four games without a win and most recently, suffered a 3-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers. The poor run of recent form is a contrast to what the Glory enjoyed at the start to the season, winning four of their first six league games.

Meanwhile, Sydney FC are currently at the sixth place on the A-League table, with five wins, three draws and three defeats from their 11 games. Steve Corica's side will be looking for their third straight win when they face the Glory on Wednesday. In their last game, Sydney trailed 1-0 at home to Newcastle Jets, but second-half goals from Milos Ninkovic and Alex Wilkinson turned the game on its head and sealed a narrow 2-1 victory for the Sky Blues.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC team news. injuries and suspensions

For Perth Glory, midfielder Chris Ikonomidis is ruled out with a knee injury. There has also been concern around centre-back Mason Tatafu, who missed the last three games for the Glory due to an ankle injury.

For Sydney FC, the likes of Trent Buhagiar, Michael Zullo and Christopher Zuvela are all on the treatment table. Ryan McGowan and Alex Wilkinson have formed the league's strongest defence this season, and are expected to start together at the back on Wednesday.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC prediction

The Glory have the second-worst defensive record in the league but only three teams have scored more than their 21 goals this campaign. However, given the fact that Sydney are gaining momentum, our Perth Glory vs Sydney FC prediction for the game is a 3-2 win for the visitors.

A-League live stream: Where to watch Perth Glory vs Sydney FC live?

There will be no official broadcast of the game in India. However, the Perth Glory vs Sydney FC live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Sydney FC, Perth Glory Instagram