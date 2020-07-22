Perth Glory Vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, A-League Live Game Info

Perth Glory FC will take on Wellington Phoenix in the A-League. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Here is the Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream, Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix h2h (head-to-head) stats, Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix preview, A-League live details and A-League standings update.

Also Read | Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction, live stream, h2h, A-League live game info

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction: Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream

The Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix live broadcast will not be available in India. However, the Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream will be available on My Football YouTube channel. Here are the other Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream details:

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream venue: Bankwest Stadium

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream date: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream time: 3 PM IST

Also Read | SYD vs NJ Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, A-League live game info

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction: A-League live preview

Perth Glory have the opportunity to overtake Wellington Phoenix to reclaim the third spot in the A-League standings. The two sides will be fighting for an all-important three points citing the fact that second-placed Melbourne City are well within their respective clutches. After a four-game streak before the lockdown, Phoenix returned to action with a loss against Sydney FC. On the other hand, Perth Glory ended their four-game winless streak with a narrow 1-0 victory against Central Coast Mariners.

Also Read | Three A-League teams finally fly out of virus-hit Melbourne

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction: Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix h2h

Perth Glory have an upper hand in the head-to-head stats against Wellington Phoenix. They have won four of the five games in the Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix h2h stats, while one game ended in a 1-1 draw. The previous game between Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix ended in a six-goal thriller with Glory winning the tie 4-2.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction: A-League team news

Perth Glory: Tando Velaphi, Liam Reddy, Daniel Margush, Jacob Tratt, Gregory Wuthrich, James Meredith, Kim Soo-Boem, Tomislav Mrcela, Daniel Walsh, Diego Castro, Christopher Ikonomidis, Jake Brimmer, Trent Ostler, Joshua Rawlins, Juande, Kristian Popovic, Neil Kilkenny, Alex Grant, Joel Chianese, Bruno Fornaroli, Osama Malik, Nicholas D’Agostino, Vince Lia, Dane Ingham, Carlo Armiento, Gabriel Popovic, Nicholas D’Agostino

Wellington Phoenix: Stefan Marinovic, Liam McGing, Luke Devere, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihong, Matti Steinmann, Tim Payne, Reno Piscopo, Cameron Devlin, David Ball, Ulises Davilla, Jaushua Sotirio, Brandan Wilson, Liberato Cacace, Alex Rufer, Oliver Sail, Callum McCowatt, Steven Taylor, Ben Waine, Sam Sutton, Gary Hooper

Also Read | Sydney FC win 3-1 to edge closer to the A-League Premier's Plate

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction

Citing the head-to-head stats and recent run of form, Perth Glory are the favourites in the game.

Image courtesy: A-League.com