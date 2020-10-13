Peru Vs Brazil Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup Qualifiers Live

Five-time world champions Brazil will face off against Peru in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 13 (Wednesday for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru and kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 am IST. Here's a look at the Peru vs Brazil live stream details, Peru vs Brazil team news and our Peru vs Brazil prediction.
Brazil have played in every edition of the FIFA World Cup so far, and the perennial contenders are one of the favourites to qualify for the tournament scheduled for 2022. The Selecao began their campaign with a stunning 5-0 win over Bolivia, the biggest victory in the first round of games. Peru, on the other hand, began their campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Paraguay last weekend. Brazil are overwhelming favourites but will have no room for complacency, with Peru having registered a 1-0 win the last time these two teams faced off.
Preparação encerrada! #SeleçãoBrasileira realizou último treino em SP, antes do duelo contra o Peru. Vamos, Brasil! ⚽🇧🇷— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 12, 2020
Fotos: @lucasfigfoto / CBF pic.twitter.com/aJRgfH4dxj
Brazil boss Tite will be without the services of goalkeeper Alisson Becker and striker Gabriel Jesus, with both players having sustained injuries before the international break. The Peru vs Brazil team news lists attacker Richarlison as a doubt, while David Luiz could make way for Fabinho. The hosts have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with both Raul Ruidiaz and Alex Varela ruled out.
Fans in India can watch Peru vs Brazil live on the Sony Sports Network. One can also watch the game live on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 13 at 5:30 am IST.
