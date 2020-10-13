Peru Vs Brazil Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup Qualifiers Live

Five-time world champions Brazil will face off against Peru in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 13 (Wednesday for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru and kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 am IST. Here's a look at the Peru vs Brazil live stream details, Peru vs Brazil team news and our Peru vs Brazil prediction.

World Cup qualifiers: Peru vs Brazil prediction and preview

Brazil have played in every edition of the FIFA World Cup so far, and the perennial contenders are one of the favourites to qualify for the tournament scheduled for 2022. The Selecao began their campaign with a stunning 5-0 win over Bolivia, the biggest victory in the first round of games. Peru, on the other hand, began their campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Paraguay last weekend. Brazil are overwhelming favourites but will have no room for complacency, with Peru having registered a 1-0 win the last time these two teams faced off.

Preparação encerrada! #SeleçãoBrasileira realizou último treino em SP, antes do duelo contra o Peru. Vamos, Brasil! ⚽🇧🇷



Fotos: @lucasfigfoto / CBF pic.twitter.com/aJRgfH4dxj — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 12, 2020

Peru vs Brazil prediction: Peru vs Brazil team news

Brazil boss Tite will be without the services of goalkeeper Alisson Becker and striker Gabriel Jesus, with both players having sustained injuries before the international break. The Peru vs Brazil team news lists attacker Richarlison as a doubt, while David Luiz could make way for Fabinho. The hosts have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with both Raul Ruidiaz and Alex Varela ruled out.

Peru vs Brazil live stream: Peru vs Brazil predicted XI

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Pedro Aquino, Andre Carillo, Christian Cueva, Raul Bobadilla

Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Pedro Aquino, Andre Carillo, Christian Cueva, Raul Bobadilla Brazil: Weverton, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi, Fabinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Everton, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Peru vs Brazil live stream: How to watch Peru vs Brazil live in India?

Fans in India can watch Peru vs Brazil live on the Sony Sports Network. One can also watch the game live on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 13 at 5:30 am IST.

Peru vs Brazil live stream: Peru vs Brazil prediction

We predict Brazil will ease past Peru when the two teams face off on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

(Image Courtesy: CBF Futebol, Selección Peruana Twitter)