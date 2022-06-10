PFA Team Of The Year: Ronaldo & Salah Make It; Fans Slam PL Golden Boot Winner's Exclusion

The Professional Footballer's Association (PFA) Team of the Year unsurprisingly consisted mostly of stars from both Manchester City and Liverpool, having finished first and second in the Premier League last season. However, the most surprising exclusion in the PFA Team of the Year was golden boot winner Son Heung-min. The South Korean won the award alongside star Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, with both scoring 23 goals each last season.

PFA Team of the Year: Salah & Ronaldo head list

Even though Liverpool failed to win the Premier League last season, losing to eventual champions Manchester City by just a point, they still have six players that feature in the PFA Team of the Year. Three stars feature from the Citizens, with a player each featuring from Chelsea and Manchester United. Below is the complete list of players included in the PFA Team of the Year:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Netizens disappointed as Son Heung-min misses out

While all players included in the PFA Team of the Year had incredible seasons, it is strange to see one Golden Boot winner in the form of Mohamed Salah included and another in the form of Son Heung-min missing out. Both Salah and Son scored 23 goals each last season, but the latter's tally also did not include any penalties.

Son Heung Min>>Any winger in the league. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@thfc_MatthewSZN) June 9, 2022

Mind-blowing how they have ignored Heung Min Son for absolutely everything. Has had a much better season than so many. Pivotal role in getting Spurs a CL place, which once looked bleak. — Nidhi Shankar (@BoldMonk_) June 10, 2022

Son Heung Min couldn't make the Premier League Team of the year after scoring 23 non-penalty goals and getting Spurs into Champions League Football. pic.twitter.com/g9Sne9gJw9 — Kofi Ricky (@sirricky6) June 9, 2022

Heung Min Son was better than Mane this season in the Premier league, he should have made the pfa team and not mane — 𝙙𝙧𝙖𝙮 😏 (@BIGdrakerr) June 9, 2022

The other attacking players included in the PFA Team of the Year this season include Cristiano Ronaldo, who had an outstanding season with Manchester United on a personal level. The Portuguese captain scored 18 goals and contributed with three assists last season to help the Red Devils finish sixth in the Premier League, thereby qualifying for the UEFA Europa League next season.

The third player included in the list was Sadio Mane, who played an instrumental role in helping Liverpool finish second in the Premier League last season. The Senegalese winger scored 16 goals and contributed with two assists in England's top-flight to end another successful season in front of goal.