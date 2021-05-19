PG Vs ADL Dream11: Perth Glory Vs Adelaide United Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Perth Glory and Adelaide United are set to face each other in their upcoming A-League season match on Wednesday, May 19. The domestic league fixture will be played at the HBF Park with the kickoff scheduled for 8:50 PM (4:50 PM IST). Let's have a look at the PG vs ADL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this A-League match.

PG vs ADL Match Preview

Perth Glory will start the match after managing to put together a string of impressive performances in their previous outings. Heading into the game after recording three consecutive wins in their latest outings, the hosts have scored 10 goals which included a massive 5-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Currently slotted ninth on the A-League standings, the hosts will be aiming to end their campaign on a high and look to record pocket three points on Wednesday.

Adelaide United on the other hand find themselves slotted fourth on the A-League table having recorded 10 wins from 22 games while playing out five draws and losing seven games this season. With 35 points against their name, the visitors will be aiming to secure a top-six spot for themselves and head into the playoffs with a winning streak in their pocket. However, they face tough opposition in Perth Glory and will have to play their best football if they wish to register their 11th league win of the season.

PG vs ADL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - B. Fornaroli or B. Halloran

Vice-Captain - T. Juric or N. DAgostino

PG vs ADL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – L. Reddy

Defenders – J. Cavallo, D. Lachmann, J. Elsey

Midfielders –N. DAgostino, B. Halloran, D. Castro, S. Mauk, N. Kilkenny

Strikers –T. Juric, B. Fornaroli

PG vs ADL Dream11 Prediction

We expect Perth Glory and Adelaide United to play out a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the course of the match.

Prediction- Perth Glory 1-1 Adelaide United

Note: The above PG vs ADL Dream11 prediction, PG vs ADL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG vs ADL Dream11 Team and PG vs ADL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result