PG Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Perth Glory will be playing their inaugural match of the Australian League 20-21 campaign as they host Adelaide United on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to be played at the HBF Park in Perth on January 20 with kick-off at 3:50 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PG vs ADL Dream11 prediction, squad details, and top picks.

FOOTBALL IS FINALLY COMING HOME!



Our first A-League home match in over 10 months is here; and we can't wait!



GLORY v ADELAIDE

⏰ 6:20pm kick off

📍 HBF Park

🎟️ Tix: https://t.co/Sj09srtnCY pic.twitter.com/1CEAjDnqyM — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) January 20, 2021

Due to Covid-19 protocols in Australia, Perth Glory could not travel for their away games while other teams were also not allowed to come to Perth which bolted all their matches. With the situation cleared, Perth Glory will finally play their first game and will be aiming to kickstart the tournament with a win.

Adelaide United on the other hand are slotted 5th on the A-League table. With 4 points to their name, the visitors will start the match with great confidence winning their last match with a comfortable 2-0 margin against Melbourne City FC. Carl Vaert's men will be looking to maximise their unbeaten run and look to walk away with 3 important points in this game.

PG vs ADL Dream11 team (Squads)

Perth Glory - Liam Reddy, Tando Velaphi, Bruno Fornaroli, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Andy Keogh, Diego Castro, Luke Bodnar, Nick D'Agostino, Nick Sullivan, Callum Timmins, Josh Rawlins, Bryce Bafford, Dane Ingham, Carlo Armiento, Nicholas Walsh, Daniel Stynes, Darryl Lachman, Giordano Colli, Neil Kilkenny, Riley Warland

Adelaide United - James Delianov, Noah Smith, Joe Caletti, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Michael Jakobsen, Jonny Yull, Mohamed Toure, Yaya Dukuly, Jordan Elsey, Ben Halloran, Pacifique Niyongabire, Yared Abetew, Kusini Yengi, Joe Gauci, George Timotheo, Michael Marrone, Louis D’Arrigo, Ryan Strain, Tomi Juric, Stefan Mauk

PG vs ADL Dream11 team: PG vs ADL Playing 11

Goalkeeper- J. Delianov

Defenders- L. Bodnar, J. Rawlins, M. Jakobsen, J. Elsey, N. Smith

Midfielders- S. Mauk, B. Bafford, B. Halloran, N. Kilkenny

Strikers- G. Popovic

PG vs ADL Dream11 team: Top picks

Captain- Delianov or G. Popovic

Vice-Captain- S. Mauk or N. Kilkenny

PG vs ADL Match prediction

Adelaide United started off their season well and had an impressive outing against Melbourne City. The visitors will have to replicate their performance against their Wednesday's opponents, Perth Glory if they wish to walk away with any points in this clash. Both the teams are likely to play with great intent and are expected to cancel each other out. We predict a draw between Perth Glory and Adelaide United as the result of this fixture.

Prediction: Perth Glory 0-0 Adelaide United

Note: The above PG vs ADL Dream11 prediction, PG vs ADL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG vs ADL Dream11 Team and PG vs ADL playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.