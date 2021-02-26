PG Vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League 2021 Match Preview

Perth Glory will take on Brisbane Roar in an exciting matchup in the A-League on Friday, February 26. The game will be played at the HBF Park in Western Australia and will begin at 3:35 PM IST. Let's have a look at the PG vs BRB Dream11 prediction, team and other details surrounding the A-League encounter.

Also Read: NJ-W Vs ADL-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, W-League 2021 Match Preview

PG vs BRB live: PG vs BRB preview

Both Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar have had steady starts to their campaign and will hope to continue their decent run of form when they clash on Friday. Brisbane Roar are currently second in the A-League standings, having won four of their eight games, accumulating 14 points. Roar are four points off leaders Central Coast Mariners but can reduce the deficit to one with a win against Perth Glory. The hosts meanwhile have won just three of their five games in the league so far and are playing their first game after an almost three-week break. Roar have failed to win any of their last three games and Glory will hope to make the most of the opportunity to climb up the ladder. A win will propel Glory to fifth in the standings, just a point off fourth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

Also Read: Europa League Results: Man United Advance Despite Draw, Leicester Knocked Out By Prague

TODAY'S THE DAY!



Last chance to buy online - grab your tickets ASAP to get to the Roar match at best price this evening!



🎟️ Tix: https://t.co/f9WjVQeFlF#OneGlory pic.twitter.com/slXCi1QvYG — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) February 26, 2021

PG vs BRB live: Predicted PG vs BRB playing 11

Perth Glory: Velaphi; Ingham, Lachman, Aspropotamitis, Sullivan; Castro, Kilkenny, Wilson, D'Agostino; Keogh, Fornaroli

Velaphi; Ingham, Lachman, Aspropotamitis, Sullivan; Castro, Kilkenny, Wilson, D'Agostino; Keogh, Fornaroli Brisbane Roar: Young; Gillesphey, Aldred, Trewin; Brown, O'Shea, Akbari, Hingert; Wenzel-Halls, Danzaki; McDonald

Also Read: NorthEast United Vs Kerala Blasters Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, ISL 2021 Live

PG vs BRB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Velaphi

Velaphi Defenders: Ingham, Gillesphey, Aldred

Ingham, Gillesphey, Aldred Midfielders: Kilkenny, Danzaki, Brown, O'Shea

Kilkenny, Danzaki, Brown, O'Shea Forwards: Wenzel-Halls, McDonald, Fornaroli

PG vs BRB Dream11 prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

PG vs BRB Dream11 team captain: Wenzel-Halls, OShea

PG vs BRB Dream11 team vice-captain: Danzaki, Agostino

Also Read: Newcastle Jets Vs Adelaide United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Live

PG vs BRB match prediction

Perth Glory are favourites at home but are playing their first game since February 5, so one can expect them to be a bit rusty. Glory will fancy their chances against Roar despite the gulf in the table with the visitors winless in their last three games. Roar on the other hand will hope to end their slump and cut the gap to the table-toppers with a win on Friday. Our prediction is that the game will end in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Note: The above PG vs BRB Dream11 prediction, PG vs BRB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG vs BRB Dream11 Team and PG vs BRB Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Brisbane Roar, Perth Glory Twitter)