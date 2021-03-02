PG Vs CCM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Preview

Perth Glory square off against Central Coast Mariners in their next A-League match on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at HBF Park on March 2 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:50 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PG vs CCM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this match.

LET'S GOOOOOO! 👊



We face the first-placed Mariners at HBF Park tonight - be there to see Super Kosuke & Glory take on the table-toppers!#PERvCCM #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/H2ZKIQlWqY — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) March 2, 2021

PG vs CCM live: PG vs CCM Dream11 match preview

Perth Glory will walk into the game following a string of impressive performances as the hosts have registered victories in their last three matches. Currently' slotted sixth on the table, Perth Glory have pocketed four wins and suffered from two losses in the A-League so far while accumulating 12 points. Richard Garcia's men will be hoping to continue building on the positive momentum and register their fourth straight win but face a mammoth challenge in the likes of the current table toppers.

Also Read Perth Glory Vs Central Coast Mariners Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

League leaders Central Coast Mariners on the other hand have 18 points to their name from 9 games. They have won six matches and lost three with their latest A-League outing ending in a narrow 3-2 loss to Adelaide United. Despite having the lead twice in the game, the visitors faltered against Adelaide United who managed to walk away with three crucial points. Alen Stanjcic's men will be aiming to shrug off the defeat and look to bounce back to winning ways on Tuesday

PG vs CCM Playing 11

Perth Glory: Tando Velaphi, Nick Sullivan, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Darryl Lachman, Dane Ingham, Nicholas D’Agostino, Brandon Wilson, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh

Also Read Madrid Held By Sociedad Ahead Of Derby Against Atlético

Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti, Stefan Nigro, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Jack Clisby, Michał Janota, Oliver Bozanic, Gianni Stensness, Daniel De Silva, Matt Simon, Marco Ureña.

PG vs CCM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Mark Birighitti

Defenders- Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Ruon Tongyik, Darryl Lachman, Jack Clisby

Midfielders- Oliver Bozanic, Nicholas D’Agostino, Daniel De Silva, Neil Kilkenny

Strikers- Matt Simon, Bruno Fornaroli

Also Read Everton Beats Southampton 1-0 To Be On Verge Of EPL Top Four

PG vs CCM Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Bruno Fornaroli or Daniel De Silva

Vice-Captain- Matt Simon or Nicholas D’Agostino

PG vs CCM Match Prediction

Both teams are going through a purple patch of form, being the top two highest goal-scoring teams in the league so far this season. We expect them to play a thrilling encounter but given the team's overall form, we predict a comfortable routine victory for Central Coast Mariners at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Barcagate Scandal: Barcelona Fans React To SHOCKING Arrests At Camp Nou Including Bartomeu

Prediction- Perth Glory 2-0 Central Coast Mariners

Note: The above PG vs CCM Dream11 prediction, PG vs CCM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG vs CCM Dream11 Team and PG vs CCM Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.