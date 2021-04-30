PG Vs MAC Dream11: Perth Glory Vs Macarthur FC Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Perth Glory (PG) and Macarthur FC (MAC) will collide in the upcoming match of the A-League on Saturday, May 1 at 3:05 PM local time (10:35 AM IST). The game will be played at HBF Park in Perth, Australia. Here is our PG vs MAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and PG vs MAC Dream11 team.

PG vs MAC Dream11 Match Preview

Macarthur FC are currently at the sixth spot of the A-League standings with 28 points. Matt Derbyshire and team have played 19 games so far in the tournament, winning 8 and losing 7 (4 draws). Perth Glory, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table with 18 points and a win-loss record of 5-8 (3 draws).

PG vs MAC Dream11 schedule

Australia date and time: Saturday, May 1 at 3:05 PM

India date and time: Saturday, May 1 at 10:35 AM

Venue: HBF Park, Perth, Australia

PG vs MAC Dream11 team news

Perth Glory will enter the HBF Park without Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik, who are suffering from long-term knocks, while Diego Castro is fully recovered and will join the starting line-up on Saturday. Meanwhile, Macarthur FC has listed only Nicholas Suman on their injured list.

PG vs MAC probable playing 11

Perth Glory: Liam Reddy, Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh, Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino, Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Macarthur FC: Adam Federici, James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic, Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau, Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta, Matt Derbyshire

PG vs MAC top picks

Perth Glory: Darryl Lachman, Nicholas D'Agostino, Bruno Fornaroli

Macarthur FC: Mark Milligan, Benat Etxebarria, Matt Derbyshire

PG vs MAC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Adam Federici

Defenders: Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis

Midfielders: Nicholas D'Agostino, Neil Kilkenny, Benat Etxebarria

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Bruno Fornaroli, Diego Castro

PG vs MAC Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Macarthur FC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above PG vs MAC Dream11 prediction, PG vs MAC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG vs MAC Dream11 Team and PG vs MAC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Macarthur FC/ Twitter