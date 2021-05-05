PG Vs MLC Dream11: Perth Glory Vs Melbourne City FC Prediction And Team News

Perth Glory and Melbourne City FC are set to play each other in their upcoming A-League campaign on Wednesday, May 5. The match is set to be played at HBF Park with the kickoff scheduled for 9:20 PM AEST (4:50 PM IST). Let's have a look at the PG vs MLC Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this A-League clash.

Your City boys will be in action later tonight in what is shaping up to be a massive fixture against Perth away from home.



ðŸ†š @PerthGloryFC

ðŸŸ HBF Park

â° 9.20pm (AEST)

ðŸ“º @Foxtel, @kayosports

ðŸ“» @1116sen app

ðŸ“± My Football Live pic.twitter.com/lgUZsKaYZY — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) May 4, 2021

PG vs MLC Match Preview

Perth Glory will be heading onto the game following a 0-0 draw against Macarthur FC. The hosts have failed to perform well in recent times registering two draws and three losses in their last five matches. Perth Glory have failed to capitalise on their positive run and faltered in their last few games as they look to bounce back on the winning ways against Melbourne City FC. However, they face a tough task at hand while taking on the table toppers and will have to play their best football if they wish to snatch away points from Melbourne City FC on Wednesday.

Melbourne City FC have been one of the most consistent teams in the A-League this season as the visitors will start the match following a five-game unbeaten run. Heading into the game after recording a massive 3-1 win over the Newcastle Jets, the visitors have now scored 11 goals while conceding only two in their last three games. They will relish the opportunity to take on Perth Glory's defence which has the leaked 32 goals in 17 games this season as they look to record their 12th win of the season.

PG vs MLC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- J. Maclaren or B. Fornaroli

Vice-Captain- A. Nabbout or N. Kilkenny

PG vs MLC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – L. Reddy

Defenders – S. Jamieson, D. Lachman, C. Good, D. Ingham

Midfielders – C. Noone, N. Kilkenny, C. Metcalfe

Strikers –A. Nabbout, B. Fornaroli, J. Maclaren



PG vs MLC Dream11 Prediction

Table-toppers Melbourne City FC hold a three-point lead over second-ranked Central Coast Mariners while having two games in hand. They will view this match as an opportunity to pocket three points and solidify their claim at the top of the A-Leauge table. Given the current form of both teams, Melbourne City FC starts the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win on Wednesday.

Prediction- Perth Glory 0-2 Melbourne City FC

Note: The above PG vs MLC Dream11 prediction, PG vs MLC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG vs MLC Dream11 Team and PG vs MLC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.