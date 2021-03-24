PG Vs SYD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Perth Glory square off against Sydney FC in their upcoming A-League clash on Wednesday. The match is set to take place at HBF Park on March 24 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:50 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PG vs SYD Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of the A-League encounter.

PG vs SYD live: PG vs SYD Dream11 match preview

Perth Glory have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the ongoing Australian league season as the host finds themselves slotted at the 9th position in the league table. From their 10 matches, Perth Glory has been able to pocket only four wins while playing out one draw and with the other five matches ending in losses. They will head into the following performances as the hosts are winless in their last four games and will be itching to turn their fortunes around and look to get back on the right track. However, they face tough competition and will have to play their best football if they wish to snatch away any points in this fixture.

Sydney FC on the other hand walk into the match after managing to pull together a string of impressive performances recording two back-to-back victories against Western United FC and Newcastle Jets. Currently, the sixth-ranked team on the A-League standings, the visitors have pocketed five wins from 11 matches while playing out three draws and losing the same number of games. With 18 points to their tally, The reigning champions will be aiming to walk away with three points and break into the top four of the A-League on Wednesday.

PG vs SYD Playing 11

Perth Glory- Liam Reddy, Jason Geria, Kosuke Ota, Darryl Lachman, Luke Bodnar, Neil Kilkenny, Brandon Wilson, Diego Castro, Nicholas D'Agostino, Bruno Fornaroli, Carlo Armiento

Sydney FC- Andrew Redmayne, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Milos Ninkovic, Paulo Retre, Bobo, Kosta Barbarouses

PG vs SYD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Andrew Redmayne

Defenders – Darryl Lachman, Rhyan Grant, Kosuke Ota, Joel King

Midfielders - Luke Brattan, Nicholas D'Agostino, Milos Ninkovic, Neil Kilkenny

Strikers - Bruno Fornaroli, Kosta Barbarouses

PG vs SYD Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Kosta Barbarouses or Nicholas D'Agostino

Vice-Captain - Bruno Fornaroli or Milos Ninkovic

PG vs SYD Match Prediction

We expect Sydney FC to edge out a narrow victory and register their third win in a row at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Perth Glory 1-3 Sydney FC

Note: The above PG vs SYD Dream11 prediction, PG vs SYD Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG vs SYD Dream11 Team and PG vs SYD Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.